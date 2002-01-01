BY BILL KRASOWSKY Justin Upton always looked up to his big brother Melvin who was three years older than he. Baseball fans know Melvin by the initials BJ. The Upton’s father, Manny, was a fine baseball player in his own right and was nicknamed “Bossman.” When Melvin was born, one of Manny’s old coaches suggested he be called BJ, for “Bossman Junior” and the nickname stuck. Manny learned the game from his dad and passed on his love of the game to his boys. BJ played AAU ball in his hometown of Chesapeake, Virginia, for the Chesapeake Blasters. At age 9 he was playing with boys two years older than he in a program that produced fellow future major leaguers Mark Reynolds, David Wright and Ryan Zimmerman. By age 11 he was travelling around the state playing 40 or 50 games a summer. Justin tagged along and wanted to play, too, but he was not old enough. He was his brother’s team’s batboy and, at age 8, Justin was used as a pinch runner on the team. BJ starred at shortstop for Hickory High School in Chesapeake, Virginia, before transferring to the Greenbrier Christian Academy in Chesapeake. In two years at Greenbrier, BJ hit .645, with 24 home runs and 109 RBI, scoring 100 runs. He played for the Team USA Junior National Team in 2001, hitting .462 for the team that won a silver medal in Cuba that year. In 2002 he was named a first-team High School All-American by Baseball America and was USA Today’s High School Player of the Year. BJ was drafted second over-all in the 2002 Major League Baseball Draft by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He made his major league debut at the age of 19 in 2004, the youngest player in the major leagues that season. He was moved to the outfield and currently plays center field for the Rays. Following in his brother’s footsteps, Justin moved from his positions of batboy and pinch runner to star shortstop for the Chesapeake AAU squad at the age of 9, playing with boys two years his senior. He credits his sibling rivalry with his brother for baseball prowess. "To have an older brother to try to catch up to just added a little more fire under my butt. That's what drove me to be a great baseball player," Justin has said. Justin went on to star at Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake where he hit .498 with 27 home runs and 95 RBIs over three seasons. He caught up with his brother when he was named USA Today’s High School Player of the Year in 2005. Justin surpassed BJ later that year when he was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks as the first over-all pick in the Major League Baseball Draft. Like BJ, Justin was the youngest player in the majors when he made his debut at the age of 19. Justin caught BJ again on Friday, this time in the most literal sense. Both Uptons hit their 100th career home run, making them the first pair of brothers to reach that milestone on the same day. It's the 13th time that the Uptons have hit home runs on the same day, which ties them with Ken and Clete Boyer for the second-highest total for any pair of major-league brothers. Bret and Aaron Boone did it 19 times. The Uptons have something else in common. Both were rumored to be on the trading block before the non-waiver trade deadline of July 31st. As it turned out, neither brother changed teams but a number of other moves were made. I mentioned several of them in last week’s column, including Hanley Ramirez going from the Miami Marlins to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Zach Greinke from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Los Angeles Angels. There was a flurry of action in the two days leading up to the deadline. In an 11th hour move, the Chicago Cubs traded pitcher Ryan Dempster to the Texas Rangers for a pair of prospects. The Rangers also picked up catcher Geovany Soto from the Cubs. Earlier in the week, the Cubs had worked out a trade with the Atlanta Braves for Dempster’s services, but he invoked his MLB “10 & 5 clause” rights and vetoed the trade. A player with ten years of service, five with his current team, must approve any trade before he can be moved. Two other players of note also invoked that clause. Denard Span blocked a trade that would have sent him from the Minnesota Twins to the Cincinnati Reds. Alfonso Soriano vetoed a trade that would have sent him from the Cubs to the San Francisco Giants. That must have really burned Cubs’ president Theo Epstein who has been actively trying to unload Soriano since the spring. When Soriano rejected the deal, the Giants found another trading partner and got the outfielder they needed, picking up Hunter Pence from the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies traded two thirds of their starting outfield. They also sent center fielder Shane Victorino to the Dodgers. After the Braves were stymied in their attempt to land Dempster, they continued to talk to the Cubs and got the pitcher they needed, landing Paul Maholm along with outfielder Reed Johnson. The Braves sent their top pitching prospect, Arodys Vizcaino, to the Cubs in the deal. Vizcaino is recovering from Tommy John surgery he had in March or he would have never been available. At last year’s trade deadline, the Braves rejected several offers for Vizcaino, saying the hard-throwing right-hander was untouchable. The Reds were not completely shut out in their efforts to improve the club for the stretch run. They added Jonathan Broxton to an already solid bullpen, acquiring the hard-throwing right-hander in a trade with the Kansas City Royals. The Yankees traded to cover for a couple of injured players, Brett Gardner in leftfield and Alex Rodriguez at third base. The Yankees picked up Ichiro Suzuki from the Seattle Mariners for a couple of mid-level prospects. Ichiro has played right field throughout his career but will move over to left in New York. The Yankees also picked up Casey McGehee from the Pittsburgh Pirates for Chad Qualls. The deal gives the Yankees another corner-infield option while Rodriguez is on the disabled list. McGehee hits left-handers well and will be helpful to the team after Rodriguez returns. Qualls fills a hole in the Bucs’ bullpen that was created when the team traded Brad Lincoln to the Toronto Blue Jays for outfielder Travis Snyder. Pittsburgh also acquired first baseman Gabby Sanchez from the Marlins. Earlier in the week, the Bucs got help for their rotation, picking up Wandy Rodriguez from the Houston Astros who also traded third baseman Chris Johnson to the Arizona Diamondbacks. It will be a few years before the prospects in these trades develop and the individual deals can be evaluated. What also remains to be seen is how these trades affect the playoff races. The big winners seem to be the Angels, Braves, Dodgers, Giants and Rangers, who all landed marque players. But the Pirates may turn out to be the biggest winner of all. They added a couple of disappointing former top prospects in Snyder and Sanchez. A change in scenery might be all each of them needs to reach his potential. Until next week…