BY BILL KRASOWSKY
Justin Upton always looked up to his big brother Melvin who
was three years older than he. Baseball fans know Melvin by the initials BJ. The Upton’s father, Manny, was a fine baseball player
in his own right and was nicknamed “Bossman.” When Melvin was born, one of Manny’s old coaches suggested
he be called BJ, for “Bossman Junior” and the nickname stuck. Manny learned the game from his dad and
passed on his love of the game to his boys.
BJ played AAU ball in his hometown of Chesapeake, Virginia,
for the Chesapeake Blasters. At
age 9 he was playing with boys two years older than he in a program that
produced fellow future major leaguers Mark Reynolds, David Wright and Ryan
Zimmerman. By age 11 he was
travelling around the state playing 40 or 50 games a summer. Justin tagged along and wanted to play,
too, but he was not old enough. He was his brother’s team’s batboy and, at age 8, Justin was used as a
pinch runner on the team.
BJ starred at shortstop for Hickory High School in
Chesapeake, Virginia, before transferring to the Greenbrier Christian Academy
in Chesapeake. In two years at
Greenbrier, BJ hit .645, with 24 home runs and 109 RBI, scoring 100 runs. He played for the Team USA Junior
National Team in 2001, hitting .462 for the team that won a silver medal in
Cuba that year. In 2002 he was
named a first-team High School All-American by Baseball America and was USA
Today’s High School Player of the Year.
BJ was drafted second over-all in the 2002 Major League
Baseball Draft by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He made his major league debut at the age of 19 in 2004, the
youngest player in the major leagues that season. He was moved to the outfield and currently plays center
field for the Rays.
Following in his brother’s footsteps, Justin moved from his
positions of batboy and pinch runner to star shortstop for the Chesapeake AAU
squad at the age of 9, playing with boys two years his senior. He credits his sibling rivalry with his
brother for baseball prowess. "To have an older brother to try to catch up to just added a little
more fire under my butt. That's what drove me to be a great baseball
player," Justin has said.
Justin went on to star at Great Bridge High School in
Chesapeake where he hit .498 with 27 home runs and 95 RBIs over three
seasons. He caught up with his
brother when he was named USA Today’s High School Player of the Year in
2005. Justin surpassed BJ later
that year when he was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks as the first
over-all pick in the Major League Baseball Draft. Like BJ, Justin was the youngest player in the majors when
he made his debut at the age of 19.
Justin caught BJ again on Friday, this time in the most
literal sense. Both Uptons hit
their 100th career home run, making them the first pair of brothers to reach
that milestone on the same day. It's
the 13th time that the Uptons have hit home runs on the same day, which ties
them with Ken and Clete Boyer for the second-highest total for any pair of
major-league brothers. Bret and
Aaron Boone did it 19 times.
The Uptons have something else in common. Both were rumored to be on the trading
block before the non-waiver trade deadline of July 31st. As it turned out, neither brother
changed teams but a number of other moves were made. I mentioned several of them in last week’s column, including
Hanley Ramirez going from the Miami Marlins to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Zach
Greinke from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Los Angeles Angels.
There was a flurry of action in the two days leading up to
the deadline. In an 11th
hour move, the Chicago Cubs traded pitcher Ryan Dempster to the Texas Rangers
for a pair of prospects. The
Rangers also picked up catcher Geovany Soto from the Cubs. Earlier in the week, the Cubs had worked
out a trade with the Atlanta Braves for Dempster’s services, but he invoked his
MLB “10 & 5 clause” rights and vetoed the trade. A player
with ten years of service, five with his current team, must approve any trade
before he can be moved.
Two other players of note also invoked that clause. Denard Span blocked a trade that would
have sent him from the Minnesota Twins to the Cincinnati Reds. Alfonso Soriano vetoed a trade
that would have sent him from the Cubs to the San Francisco Giants. That must have really burned Cubs’
president Theo Epstein who has been actively trying to unload Soriano since the
spring.
When Soriano rejected the deal, the Giants found another
trading partner and got the outfielder they needed, picking up Hunter Pence
from the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies traded two thirds of their starting outfield. They also sent center fielder Shane
Victorino to the Dodgers.
After the Braves were stymied in their attempt to land
Dempster, they continued to talk to the Cubs and got the pitcher they needed,
landing Paul Maholm along with outfielder Reed Johnson. The Braves sent their top pitching
prospect, Arodys Vizcaino, to the Cubs in the deal. Vizcaino is recovering from Tommy John surgery he had in
March or he would have never been available. At last year’s trade deadline, the Braves rejected several
offers for Vizcaino, saying the hard-throwing right-hander was
untouchable.
The Reds were not completely shut out in their efforts to
improve the club for the stretch run. They added Jonathan Broxton to an already solid bullpen, acquiring the
hard-throwing right-hander in a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
The Yankees traded to cover for a couple of injured players,
Brett Gardner in leftfield and Alex Rodriguez at third base. The Yankees picked up Ichiro Suzuki
from the Seattle Mariners for a couple of mid-level prospects. Ichiro has played right field
throughout his career but will move over to left in New York.
The Yankees also picked up Casey McGehee from the Pittsburgh
Pirates for Chad Qualls. The deal
gives the Yankees another corner-infield option while Rodriguez is on the
disabled list. McGehee hits
left-handers well and will be helpful to the team after Rodriguez returns.
Qualls fills a hole in the Bucs’ bullpen that was created
when the team traded Brad Lincoln to the Toronto Blue Jays for outfielder
Travis Snyder. Pittsburgh also
acquired first baseman Gabby Sanchez from the Marlins. Earlier in the week, the Bucs got help
for their rotation, picking up Wandy Rodriguez from the Houston Astros who also
traded third baseman Chris Johnson to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
It will be a few years before the prospects in these trades
develop and the individual deals can be evaluated. What also remains to be seen is how these trades affect the
playoff races. The big winners
seem to be the Angels, Braves, Dodgers, Giants and Rangers, who all landed
marque players. But the Pirates may
turn out to be the biggest winner of all. They added a couple of disappointing former top prospects in Snyder and
Sanchez. A change in scenery might
be all each of them needs to reach his potential.
Until next week…